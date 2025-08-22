A tragic incident in Goregaon East saw a five-year-old special needs girl drown in a water tub at her home. In a separate accident in Thane, a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver was injured and trapped after colliding with a trailer. The trailer driver fled, and the injured man was rushed to a government hospital.

In a very shocking and unfortunate incident on Thursday, a five-year-old special needs girl child allegedly drowned in a water tub. The tub was kept in the bathroom of a residence in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Goregaon East .

In a very shocking and unfortunate incident on Thursday, a five-year-old special needs girl child allegedly drowned in a water tub. The tub was kept in the bathroom of a residence in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Goregaon East.

According to information received from a source at Dindoshi police station in Goregaon East, the child was sleeping with her aunt. When family members woke up, they discovered she was missing from the bed.

Soon after, chaos ensued inside the house, the family members of the deceased child found her in the bathroom, lying inside the water tub filled with water. The girl was found with one leg outside the tub and her head submerged.

Acting on the incident reported to them, Dindoshi police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the matter. Moreover, the tragic death of the young special needs girl has left local people in shock.

Injured driver trapped in auto after collision with trailer in Thane

In another unfortunate incident at Thane, a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver suffered injuries and got trapped in his three-wheeler after it collided with a trailer truck in Thane city in the early hours of Friday. The incident prompted firefighters to rescue him.

The chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, Yasin Tadvi, said, “The accident took place near the Shell petrol pump at Pachpakhadi area along the Eastern Express Highway,” as cited by news agency PTI.

Moreover, the TMC Disaster Management Cell chief further stated, “The autorickshaw was plying between Nitin Company Junction and Mulund Checkpoint when it collided with an unidentified trailer,” as per PTI.

Adding more details, he further said, “The impact of the collision left the auto driver, identified as Sahebrao Yadav, trapped inside the mangled three-wheeler.”

Reports from news agency PTI also said that the victim, Sahebrao Yadav, was shifted to the District Government Hospital, as per officials.

However, the trailer driver fled the spot with his vehicle, and efforts are being made to track him down, another official said.

(With inputs from PTI)