Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed

Updated on: 22 June,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The Aarey Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act and issued a notice to the driver involved

Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed

Representation pic

A tragic accident took place in Aarey Colony on Friday evening when a recklessly driven forklift ran over two men, killing one and severely injuring the other. The Aarey Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act and issued a notice to the driver involved.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 5 pm on Friday, near Modern Bakery in Gautam Nagar, Aarey Colony. The complainant, Nitesh Sunil Rai, 28, a businessman and resident of New Azad Nagar, Jogeshwari East, was on an outing with his friend Amar Dev Jaiswal, 26, on his two-wheeler. 


When the duo reached Gautam Nagar, a forklift being driven at high speed by the accused, Naim Ikrar Husain, 36, rammed into them. Rai suffered serious injuries to his left leg, while the vehicle’s tyre crushed Jaiswal’s abdomen, resulting in fatal injuries.


“The driver said the forklift’s brakes failed, causing him to lose control. Trying to regain control, the driver began steering the forklift in different directions, during which it hit the two-wheeler. The front clip of the forklift was found entangled with the scooter,” said an officer from Aarey Colony police station.

An FIR has been registered and the driver served notice. Police Sub-Inspector Raikar is investigating the case under the supervision of Senior Inspector Ravindra Patil of Aarey Police Station, the officer added.

aarey colony mumbai police Accident mumbai news mumbai

