Mumbai: Dilapidated 4-storey building crashes in Borivli, no injuries reported

A level 2 collapse took place at Gitanjali building in Saibaba Nagar

According to the reports, the building was declared dilapidated and vacated. Pic/Samiullah Khan

A four-storey building collapsed in Saibaba Nagar of Borivli West in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

A level 2 collapse took place at Gitanjali building in Saibaba Nagar.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade sent 10 fire tenders, three ambulances to the spot, and other teams have also been rushed for relief and rescue operations. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to the reports, the building was declared dilapidated and vacated.

The MFB is checking if anyone is trapped inside the building. More details are awaited.

