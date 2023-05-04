NGO points out that majority of unrecognised schools are in slums and lack of proper rules could leave room for exploitation for fees

The NGO said the majority of the schools are in slums and parents prefer these for the proximity to their home. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Frame SOPs so students aren’t forced to drop out x 00:00

With the education department firm on its decision to shut down illegal and unrecognised schools across the state, an NGO has appealed to the government to frame a guideline for re-enrolment of displaced students without financial exploitation.

The Maharashtra State Student-Parent Teacher Federation expressed concerns about schools charging higher fees and flouting norms while admitting students affected by closures. The non-profit outfit has requested the state government to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline admission ofsuch pupils in authorised institutions.

Besides, the department also has to consider the distance between a student’s residence and the new school, it added. The majority of the 239 unrecognised schools in Mumbai are found in slums, as parents prefer these because of the affordable fees and proximity to their home.

Consider proximity, fees

“It’s great that the educa0begun taking action against unauthorised schools. As the new academic year begins in June, the priority would be to accommodate students from these closed institutions to recognised schools. The department has to ensure several factors, like the school is not too far from students’ home and the fee is reasonable, or these students will drop out,” said Nitin Dalvi, educational activist and representative of the NGO.

Prasad Tulaskar from the NGO said, “The fate of the students is uncertain, because of the mismanagement and inaction of education inspectors and officers for years. We have demanded strict action against all those responsible. Not a single student should be deprived of education. We demand a proper SOP.”

Sandeep Sangve, deputy director of school education (Mumbai), said, “We will take action on all schools that have been operating illegally and without approval. However, that does not mean we will let students suffer. Students will be accommodated in nearby schools.”

Also read: Mumbai University: Declare psychology results void, say teachers

The figures

According to district-wise data, 674 unlicensed/unauthorised schools operate throughout the state, including the highest in Mumbai (including the suburbs) at 239, followed by 148 in Thane and 143 in Palghar. Of the 239 schools in Mumbai, 222 are of the Maharashtra State Board and 17 schools of other boards. These schools have roughly over 6,000 students, as per official data.

In January, the director of education (Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) told his divisional subordinates that there should be no unauthorised schools in the state by the next academic year. The deputy director of school education (Mumbai) issued a notification on April 25, directing education officials to shut down such schools by April 30 and submit a report.

The state education department releases a list of unrecognised and unauthorised schools every year. The majority of them fall short of minimal requirements, including safe infrastructure, classroom size and student-teacher ratio.