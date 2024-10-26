Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2024 134 lakh seats remain vacant after 12 rounds

Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2024: 1.34 lakh seats remain vacant after 12 rounds

Updated on: 27 October,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Parents and educators ask colleges to explain the phenomenon, asking for admission process to be streamlined

Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2024: 1.34 lakh seats remain vacant after 12 rounds

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2024: 1.34 lakh seats remain vacant after 12 rounds
x
00:00

Following 12 rounds of admission (regular, special, and daily merit) to First Year Junior College (FYJC), approximately 1.34 lakh seats remain vacant in institutes across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) this year. The consistent issue of large-scale seat vacancies has led academics and educational experts to demand a thorough audit of the admission process.


The 12 rounds of admissions concluded on October 5 and as on October 26 evening total of 1,34,537 (32.94 per cent) seats were vacant of the total 408,435 intake capacity across 1,050 junior colleges under the MMR zone. The number of students who were admitted stood at 273,898 from the 300,393 who had registered. According to data from the Deputy Director of School Education’s office, 26,495 students still fall under the “not admitted” category.


The trend is sparking demands from concerned stakeholders. “So many seats are vacant; shouldn’t the education department study this trend to understand why seats go unfilled year after year?” asked Ridaya Deshpande, a parent and teacher.  Some parents expressed frustration over the seat allocation process, with one stating: “We finally got the college of our choice in Special Round 3. When we inquired about seat availability, we found seats were available, so we don’t understand why admission wasn’t granted.”


An analysis by System 

Corrective Movement (SYSCOM), a Pune-based educational organisation, highlights persistent vacancies in FYJC admissions across Maharashtra. SYSCOM’s report for the 2023-24 academic year spotlights notable challenges in major regions like Amravati, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune.

Vaishali Bafna, chairman of SYSCOM, criticised the education department for its approach to approving new institutions despite the vacancies. This year, the department approved 24 new colleges in MMR and additional divisions, adding 7,920 seats. “The trend over the past few years indicates that there is no need for new colleges. The government must streamline the admission process,” she urged.

Bafna has also reiterated the demand for a third-party audit, recalling that in 2017, the state government had agreed in court to conduct one, but since 2018, no such audit has taken place. In April, SYSCOM formally requested a third-party audit from the school education director and commissioner to address the gaps in the current system and bring transparency and accountability to FYJC admissions

Despite repeated attempts, Sandeep Sangwe, deputy director of school education could not be reached for comments.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai university mumbai mumbai news Education

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK