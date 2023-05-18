Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai G20 delegates to savour city street food

Mumbai: G20 delegates to savour city street food

Updated on: 18 May,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Around 250 delegates are expected to take a heritage walk on May 23, and the BMC headquarters is being given a thorough clean-up over the last few days.

Mumbai: G20 delegates to savour city street food

Workers sprucing up the BMC headquarters ahead of the G20 members’ visit

Listen to this article
Mumbai: G20 delegates to savour city street food
x
00:00

Modak, vada pav, pani puri and puran poli will all be on the menu for delegates of the G-20 summit who will visit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) head office opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station. Around 250 delegates are expected to take a heritage walk on May 23, and the BMC headquarters is being given a thorough clean-up over the last few days.


According to a civic official, the delegation will also be served continental and Indian food. “We have specially chosen Maharashtrian cuisine as well as some of the city’s favourite food items. We have aamras and aloowadi, too, on the menu,” the official said.



Also Read: Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village


“There will also be a buffet and high tea served later,” the official said, adding that there will also be a meeting on disaster risk reduction and the delegates will visit the BMC disaster management control room at the head office. The BMC has invited a tender to make preparations for the high tea. “The estimated cost of the food is working out to around Rs 8 lakh,” the official added.

g20 summit brihanmumbai municipal corporation Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK