Mumbai: G20 delegates to savour city street food

Workers sprucing up the BMC headquarters ahead of the G20 members’ visit

Modak, vada pav, pani puri and puran poli will all be on the menu for delegates of the G-20 summit who will visit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) head office opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station. Around 250 delegates are expected to take a heritage walk on May 23, and the BMC headquarters is being given a thorough clean-up over the last few days.

According to a civic official, the delegation will also be served continental and Indian food. “We have specially chosen Maharashtrian cuisine as well as some of the city’s favourite food items. We have aamras and aloowadi, too, on the menu,” the official said.

“There will also be a buffet and high tea served later,” the official said, adding that there will also be a meeting on disaster risk reduction and the delegates will visit the BMC disaster management control room at the head office. The BMC has invited a tender to make preparations for the high tea. “The estimated cost of the food is working out to around Rs 8 lakh,” the official added.