Mumbai: Gastro cases rise rapidly; 136 in a week

According to the BMC data, there were 3,110 gastro cases in 2021, whereas the number already reached 3,585 by July 31

Mumbaikars are reeling under both Covid-19 and monsoon-related diseases, with a sharp rise in stomach flu or gastroenteritis cases. As per BMC’s health department, 136 cases of stomach flu were reported in the city in the past week. According to the BMC data, there were 3,110 gastro cases in 2021, whereas the number already reached 3,585 by July 31.

There were 543 cases in June, which rose to 679 in July. A health official said, “There is a constant rise in gastro cases. The number was on the lower side for the past two years due to the lockdown. But as the restrictions have now been lifted, people are eating and drinking outside, which may be unhygienic. Citizens should avoid eating food from outside.”

Dr Avinash Supe, gastroenterologist, director of clinical governance and head of Hinduja Hospital in Khar, said, “Every monsoon, we see a spike in stomach flu cases, but this year the rise is significant. While private hospitals have reported a 15 to 20 per cent rise in gastro cases, civic hospitals are likely to have seen a 50 to 60 per cent increase.”