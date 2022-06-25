Mumbai: Get set for a 10 per cent water cut from June 27

Lakes supplying water to city have just 9.77 per cent stock left, enough to last a month

Vihar lake has just 13.83 per cent of water stock at the moment

Mumbai will face a 10 per cent water cut from Monday. The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai have just 9.77 per cent stock left in them, which is enough to last about a month. The reservoirs have less water compared to the last two years as their catchment areas have received little rain this time.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced a 10 per cent water cut on Friday. On Thursday, there were 1,41,242 million litres of water stock in the lakes, which rose marginally to 1,41,387 million litres on Friday. “This small rise in stock is not enough,” said a BMC official. There is 70 per cent less rain compared to the average rain in catchment areas this year,” said the official. This water cut will continue till lake levels have sufficient water stock,” he said. BMC will impose a 10 per cent water cut in Thane city and Bhiwandi, too. Last year, the city faced a 20 per cent water cut during the monsoon.

Mumbai needs 14,47,363 million litres of water for a full year’s supply. Average rainfall in the catchment area is 2,200 to 2,300 mm a year. There is an average of 206 mm rain received in the catchment areas. Whereas last year, the average rainfall was 601 mm received in catchment areas.

Last year, at this time, there was 2,24,894 million litres of water stock, which is 15.54 per cent and in 2020 there was 1,44,737 million litres, which is 10 per cent.