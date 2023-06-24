Mumbai gets two more metro trains for underground Aqua Line 3

With the arrival of two more trains on Thursday, taking the number to five, more than 50 pc trains required for the commissioning of phase one of Mumbai's first underground Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 have now arrived

The plan is to throw open phase one between Aarey and BKC by December 2023 for which nine trains will be required

The plan is to throw open phase one between Aarey and BKC by December 2023 for which nine trains will be required. The entire corridor from Aarey to Colaba will have about 31 trains. The target for commissioning the entire corridor is in a year by December 2024.

"The Phase 1 launch preparations of the line are in full swing. Two more train sets have been received by MMRC and assembled at Aarey Car Depot taking the total tally to 5. Four more train sets are required for phase 1 commissioning which are in manufacturing process," an official said.

MMRCL has placed orders for 31 rakes with Alstom for the entire 33.5-km corridor and each train will be put on trial as it arrives.

The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 integrates with the suburban railway, other Mumbai Metro lines and existing transport modes at around eight locations These include, besides the city’s big rail termiii of Mumbai CSMT and Churchgate. Grant Road, Mumbai Central (also close to the MSRTC bus depot) and about a 10-minute walk from Dadar station. At Mahalaxmi, the line is close to the Monorail station and at BKC integrates with the Mumbai Metro Line 2-B and with Metro Line 1 with the Mumbai Metro Line 1.

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 is the first and only fully underground metro proposed for Mumbai. The 33.5 km long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor is a key project to improve the transportation scenario in the city with 26 underground stations.