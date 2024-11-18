This is the fifth time the crucial connector work has been delayed; BMC sources say they are waiting for the railways to finish some work below the bridge

The girder is currently at a height of 15 metres but should be brought down to road level. Pics/Satej Shinde

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again

The BMC has once again missed the deadline for Gokhale bridge. The corporation had set a deadline to lower the second girder of the bridge by November 14, but it is still as high as it was two-and-a-half months ago. The deadline for completion of the entire bridge was set for April 2025, which may be pushed further. So far, several deadlines set for the bridge work have lapsed. These include an assurance to complete two lanes by May 2023 and four lanes by the end of that year.

Declaring the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge dilapidated, the BMC closed it in November 2022 and assured that it would be completed by May 2023. The deadline for its completion was pushed several times. After rigorous follow-ups from citizens, the civic body opened two lanes of the bridge on February 26, 2024, with height restrictions. Currently, only light vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, can ply on the bridge. The structure is not yet open for buses.



Two lanes of the bridge were opened, with height restrictions, on February 26

After completion of the first phase, the BMC started preparing to assemble the second girder. All parts of the girder were transported to Mumbai from Ambala and assembly was completed on August 24, 2024. After putting together the second girder, the BMC moved it from the east side towards the tracks between 10 pm on September 4 and 5 am the following morning. Western Railway had implemented a midnight mega block to facilitate the operation.

Then it was moved further in the next week over the 90-metre-long railway track. The girder was at a height of 15 metres and the BMC set a deadline of November 14 to lower it to a height of 7.5 metres, like the first girder. Following the girder installation, other works, including crash barriers, asphalting, access roads, streetlights, and road painting are expected to be completed by April 2025.

Each girder is 13.5 metres wide (accommodating three lanes in each direction) with a 1-metre-wide walkway, and spans 90 metres in length. The girder weighs approximately 1,300 metric tonnes. A heavy-duty, 360-degree rotating crane was used due to the limited space at the project site, allowing precise adjustments to the beam and its placement over the rail section.



The BMC had set a November 14 deadline to lower the bridge’s second girder. Pic/Satej Shinde

“The lowering of the girder hasn’t started yet, nor has the BMC given any clarification for the delay. This is not the first time the richest corporation has missed several deadlines for the completion of the bridge. The BMC had set a deadline to complete the second phase and overall work this year, which it missed. Looking at the current speed of work it seems they will miss the new deadline of April 2025 as well,” said Dhaval Shah, founder of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association.

Rajesh Panicker, a resident of Andheri, said, “For nearly two months, they’ve done absolutely nothing to lower the girder. According to the BMC, unless they lower this, they cannot start work on the access and exit ramps, nor on the misalignment of the ramp to the Juhu Gulli flyover. If this activity is so critical for the rest of the project, shouldn’t they have expedited it? The work was originally promised to be completed by May 2023.”

“It is practically possible, considering BMC's planning style. The remaining work can be completed within three months only if the BMC organises it properly. They have to complete it before the monsoon season begins,” said Nitin Ghotge, a resident of Vile Parle West. Meanwhile, a source from the BMC said, “The work of removing a truss below the girder in the railway portion is under process. Once it is completed, the girder will be lowered.”

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar did not respond to queries by press time. “Keeping in mind our past experience during the first phase of Gokhale bridge work, with repeated failure to keep commitments, and seeing the work moving at snail’s pace, we are keeping our fingers crossed,” said Minoo Sukhiya, a resident of Andheri.

Gokhale bridge delays

>> Promise to complete two lanes by May 2023 and four lanes by 2023-end failed

>> CM Eknath Shinde announced in May 2023 that two lanes would be completed by October 2023, but this wasn’t done

>> Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said they would try to open two lanes by December 2023, but they were opened on February 26, 2024

>> Second girder was to be assembled and lowered by November 14, but BMC failed to do so