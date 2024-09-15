Mumbai: Gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh recovered after Ganesh visarjan mix-up

Swimmer finds heirloom wrapped in garland, returns it to owner

The team that recovered the chain and returned it. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh, forgotten on a Ganpati idol during visarjan (immersion) in Mulund, was recovered by a swimmer. The chain, wrapped in a cotton garland that had floated in the water, became entangled in the swimmer’s finger while he was immersing another idol. The honest swimmer handed over the chain to civic officials, who returned it to the owner the following day.

The incident occurred at Mithaghar Talao, Mulund East, on September 11. The 1.5-foot Ganpati idol belonged to Shreenath Rao, a resident of Kesar Baug Gully in Mulund. Rao had informed the BMC and police that the chain was a family heirloom.

Shreenath Rao, owner of the gold chain; (right) The chain is a cherished heirloom of the Rao family. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The Rao family realised the next day that they had forgotten to remove the chain and rushed to the visarjan site. Fortunately, BMC officials had secured the chain and later returned it to the family.

BMC officer Madhukar Bhosale from the maintenance department of T Ward told mid-day, “On September 11, numerous visarjans took place at talao. Rao and his family also participated. We facilitated the visarjan systematically, and after it was completed, the family left for home.”

Madhukar Bhosale, BMC officer

Bhosale continued, “Meanwhile, our volunteer Rahul Shinde, assisting with another idol's visarjan, felt something on his finger. Upon inspection, he discovered a gold chain entangled in a cotton garland worn by the Ganpati idol. After the visarjan, the garland with the chain floated to the surface. Shinde reported this to us, and we secured the chain for safekeeping.”

The following day, the Rao family, after reviewing photos from the visarjan, realised the chain was missing. They later confirmed that they had forgotten to remove it from the idol.

The BMC reviewed the photos provided by the Rao family, verified the chain, and returned it. Bhosale concluded, “The family explained that the chain was a cherished heirloom, bought specifically for their Ganpati idol and used every year. They are very emotionally attached to it.”

