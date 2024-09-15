Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh recovered after Ganesh visarjan mix up

Mumbai: Gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh recovered after Ganesh visarjan mix-up

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Swimmer finds heirloom wrapped in garland, returns it to owner

Mumbai: Gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh recovered after Ganesh visarjan mix-up

The team that recovered the chain and returned it. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh recovered after Ganesh visarjan mix-up
x
00:00

A gold chain worth Rs 4 lakh, forgotten on a Ganpati idol during visarjan (immersion) in Mulund, was recovered by a swimmer. The chain, wrapped in a cotton garland that had floated in the water, became entangled in the swimmer’s finger while he was immersing another idol. The honest swimmer handed over the chain to civic officials, who returned it to the owner the following day.


The incident occurred at Mithaghar Talao, Mulund East, on September 11. The 1.5-foot Ganpati idol belonged to Shreenath Rao, a resident of Kesar Baug Gully in Mulund. Rao had informed the BMC and police that the chain was a family heirloom.



Shreenath Rao, owner of the gold chain; (right) The chain is a cherished heirloom of the Rao family. Pics/Rajesh GuptaShreenath Rao, owner of the gold chain; (right) The chain is a cherished heirloom of the Rao family. Pics/Rajesh Gupta


The Rao family realised the next day that they had forgotten to remove the chain and rushed to the visarjan site. Fortunately, BMC officials had secured the chain and later returned it to the family.

BMC officer Madhukar Bhosale from the maintenance department of T Ward told mid-day, “On September 11, numerous visarjans took place at talao. Rao and his family also participated. We facilitated the visarjan systematically, and after it was completed, the family left for home.”

Madhukar Bhosale, BMC officerMadhukar Bhosale, BMC officer

Bhosale continued, “Meanwhile, our volunteer Rahul Shinde, assisting with another idol's visarjan, felt something on his finger. Upon inspection, he discovered a gold chain entangled in a cotton garland worn by the Ganpati idol. After the visarjan, the garland with the chain floated to the surface. Shinde reported this to us, and we secured the chain for safekeeping.”

The following day, the Rao family, after reviewing photos from the visarjan, realised the chain was missing. They later confirmed that they had forgotten to remove it from the idol.

The BMC reviewed the photos provided by the Rao family, verified the chain, and returned it. Bhosale concluded, “The family explained that the chain was a cherished heirloom, bought specifically for their Ganpati idol and used every year. They are very emotionally attached to it.”

Rs 4lakh
Cost of the gold chain recovered 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation visarjan ganesh chaturthi mumbai mumbai news Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK