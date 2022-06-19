Mumbai green activists say wetlands put on back burner

165 complaints piled up with wetlands and mangrove protection panels

Representation pic

City-based green activists claim that the state government is refusing to address their complaints. As many as 165 complaints have piled up with the High Court-appointed wetlands and mangrove protection committees, which are scheduled to meet next Monday after a gap of over four months.

The last meeting of the all-important committees was held on January 25, 2022, though they are supposed to meet regularly to attend to complaints and ensure protection of wetlands and mangroves as per separate High Court orders.

Also read: ‘Protect wetlands in Navi Mumbai’

Show full article