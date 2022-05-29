Breaking News
‘Protect wetlands in Navi Mumbai’

Updated on: 29 May,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Activists urge Bombay high court-appointed committee, CM Uddhav Thackeray to intervene

With destruction of wetlands in Navi Mumbai going unchecked, environmentalists have appealed to the Bombay High Court-appointed wetlands committee to intervene and save biodiversity.

NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar, who sent separate complaints to the wetland committee and CM Uddhav Thackeray, said that wetlands in the region are home to several species of birds. “It is sad to see these wetlands coming under attack in a systematic manner,” he said.




According to a press release issued by NGO NatConnect Foundation, the CM has already asked Principal Environment Secretary Manisha Patankar Mhaiskar to look into the complaints of construction debris on the edge of NRI Wetlands at Sector-60, Nerul.


navi mumbai bombay high court mumbai news mumbai jj hospital

