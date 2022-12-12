Breaking News
Mumbai handles a record 1,50,988 travellers in a single day: CSMIA

Updated on: 12 December,2022 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The above total passenger movement included 1,11,441 domestic travellers and 39,547 international travellers, according to a statement from Mumbai International Airport

Representative Image


Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the world's busiest single crossover runway airport, has handled a record passenger movement with 1,50,988 travellers transiting through the airport on December 10, 2022.


The above total passenger movement included 1,11,441 domestic travellers and 39,547 international travellers, according to a statement from Mumbai International Airport.



The statement also said during the Covid era, the highest number of passengers was 73,509, observed on February 13, 2021, while 1,50,276 passengers were recorded on December 20, 2019.


In comparison with the single-day passenger movement recorded as 1,56,329 on December 21, 2018, CSMIA has achieved 97 per cent of this traffic number this year, according to the MIAL statement.

CSMIA also achieved this year, approximately 98 per cent of the single-day passenger traffic of 152,562, recorded on December 22, 2017.

On December 10, 2022, in the national landscape, domestic aviation operations soared high with 414,114 passengers on 2,798 flights. A total of 5,586 total flight movements and 827,429 total passengers, according to Airports Authority of India (AAI) data.

The statement also added, "We are pleased to announce that the Digi Yatra will soon be available at Terminal-2 of Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA), where the Digi Yatra biometric boarding system will be made operational at identified touch points and airlines from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. This project is led by the ministry of civil aviation and the Government of India. Digi Yatra aims at creating a delightful and memorable digital travel experience. It is a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution for a seamless flow, from registration to boarding."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

