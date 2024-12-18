Despite HC directive on no-hawking within 150 metres of railway stations, vendors make a killing every evening at SV Road in Borivli

Hawkers selling their goods next to the BMC vehicle last week. Pic/A Borivli resident

Officials at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seem to have forgotten about the Bombay High Court directive of no-hawking zones within a 150-metre radius of railway stations. In Borivli, hawkers have been blatantly selling their wares while flouting rules. In fact, they were seen outside Moksh Plaza on Jambli Gully, selling their goods right beside the civic body’s anti-encroachment vehicle that is stationed there to prevent hawkers from encroaching roads. Jambli Gully is a vital connector to the arterial SV Road which runs parallel to Borivli railway station.

Jambli Gully is taken over by hawkers. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The next connection to SV Road for eastbound traffic is directly Chandavarkar Road as LT Road, which falls between Chandavarkar Road and Jambli Gully, is a one-way street where eastbound traffic is not allowed. The hawkers have taken over Jambli Gully in such a way that it is hampering traffic movement on this road.

Residents’ fury

Requesting anonymity, another Borivli resident, said, “The fault lies not only with the authorities and hawkers, but also with the people who buy goods from the vendors. People should collectively decide to boycott those who encroach on roads. If the buying stops, the selling will too.” The resident added, “mid-day has been continuously highlighting the issue of hawkers in Borivli and the rest of Mumbai. But, even residents should show some moral responsibility and civic sense.”

Meanwhile, Borivli resident Sudesh Naik said, “Just like Bhaji Market Gully was encroached by hawkers, Jambli Gully has also been taken over, but not to the extent where a vehicle cannot even pass through. I have seen the hawkers on Jambli Gully sell their goods just beside the BMC anti-encroachment vehicles stationed near Moksh Plaza.” “What is shocking is that these hawkers do not even fear the BMC. They blatantly stand right beside the civic body’s vehicle and sell their goods,” Naik added.

BMC Speak

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant municipal commissioner, R Central ward, told mid-day, “The vehicles are stationed at the spot but sometimes the staff accompanying them is not nearby. Taking advantage of this, the hawkers set up their stalls.”