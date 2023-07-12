Breaking News
Mumbai: Help gets their goat...s all 33 of them!

Updated on: 12 July,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Though hired by one of two mutton shop owners, he used to look after the animals of both

Mumbai: Help gets their goat...s all 33 of them!

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Help gets their goat...s all 33 of them!
The Bhayandar police have registered a theft of 33 goats from two mutton shop owners, allegedly by a worker hired to look after the animals, on Sunday. The value of the goats is more than Rs 1.40 lakh, the police said. Mohammed Yaseen Qureshi, 54, and Afzal Qureshi own mutton shops at station road in Bhayandar West. The police said, as usual, Mohammed Qureshi closed the shop at 10 pm on Saturday and left its keys with Afzal Qureshi, and went home. He arrived at his shop the next day at 6 am.


Aslam Qureshi, his employee assigned to look after the shop and goats, could not be seen. While looking for him, Mohammed Qureshi went to the godown located behind the shop, and saw that all 13 of his goats and 20 of Afzal Qureshi’s were missing. Aslam used to look after both shop owners' goats. "I called Aslam Qureshi’s mobile number but his phone was switched off. Afzal and I realized that he had cheated us and run away with the goats. We searched a lot for him, and then filed a complaint with the police," said Mohammed Qureshi.


Speaking to mid-day he said, "I and Afzal had bought 13 and 20 goats from Deonar and Kalyan markets respectively, which altogether cost about R1.48 lakh. I had hired Aslam Qureshi as caretaker to look after both the shops and the goats. But he fled with the goats. Don't know much about him, as only 4 months ago he had come asking for work." "We have registered the case and booked the alleged accused under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of IPC. We are looking for him by checking the CCTV footage of localities nearby," said an officer from Bhayandar police station.


Rs 1.48L
The worth of all the goats

