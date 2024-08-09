Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh

The disturbed man, who was in the news for attacking a client, did not know how to swim and drifted 8 km before holding on to a mangrove branch

Dharav Naker had jumped off the Airoli bridge on August 5. File pic/Satej Shinde

In a dramatic rescue, a gym trainer who attempted suicide by jumping off the Airoli bridge was found three days later, clinging to a mangrove branch. Dharav Naker, who went missing on August 5, was located after his father, aided by the police, heard his desperate cries for help. According to Naker’s father the incident unfolded after a video of Naker assaulting a man at a gym went viral, leading to significant distress and his subsequent drastic decision.

The police, using CCTV footage, confirmed that Naker had indeed travelled on the bridge. His two-wheeler was found parked there, leading to fears that he might be dead.

Fitness Intelligence gym where the assault happened

“We saw the two-wheeler parked on the bridge but couldn’t locate the body. The family confirmed it belonged to him, prompting us to launch a manhunt. Several teams were deployed,” said an officer.

Naker’s mother Shobha said, “It’s a miracle that my son survived. We are happy that he’s with us and had we don’t want to speak about this incident.”

On August 8, the police successfully located Naker in the nearby mangroves. “During the search, we had called his father, and with the help of boats, we entered the sea. Dharav shouted for help, and his father heard his voice. We then located him. It’s a miracle he survived,” a police officer said.

According to the police, Naker, who did not know how to swim, had reached 8 kilometres from the bridge and was clinging to a mangrove branch. “One of his legs was caught in the mangrove, and he was crying for help. He was bitten by insects all over his body. The boats passed by daily, but no one heard him until yesterday when his father recognised his voice,” a police officer added.

Naker’s father, Mahindra Naker, explained that his son had been frustrated after an incident on July 17. “He was upset about the incident and decided to take drastic measures. He felt his career was over and that no one would hire him,” said the police.

Dharav had allegedly assaulted Yogesh Shinde in the gym with a mudguard last month. The Mulund police have registered an FIR against him in the matter.

Aug 8

Day Naker was found in mangroves

Aug 5

Day Naker jumped off the bridge

July 17

Day Naker assaulted a man in the gym