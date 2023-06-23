Breaking News
Mumbai: Hoarding of Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb emerges; case registered

Updated on: 23 June,2023 03:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The hoarding displayed in Mahim area of central Mumbai on Wednesday night had pictures of Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar and Aurangzeb

Mumbai: Hoarding of Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb emerges; case registered

Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar. File Pic

Mumbai: Hoarding of Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb emerges; case registered
The Mumbai police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for putting up a hoarding with pictures of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, an official said on Friday.


The hoarding displayed in Mahim area of central Mumbai on Wednesday night had pictures of Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar and Aurangzeb, an official said.


The hoarding was a potshot at Thackeray and Ambedkar over the latter's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad district last week. The Sena (UBT) and Ambedkar's outfit forged an alliance earlier this year.


The police have registered an FIR under section 505 (2) (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and Defacement of Public Property Act against unidentified persons, the official said, adding that the police later removed the hoarding. 

