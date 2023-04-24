Mumbai: How counselling can help deal with genetic disorders

Nair hospital starts free-of-cost sessions to diagnose and treat diseases caused by genetic disorders by speaking with parents

Parents attend a counselling session at Nair hospital

Civic -run Nair hospital is trying to take a pre-emptive approach to combat genetic disorders by counselling couples and guiding them with regard to risk assessment. The administration has started free ‘Genetic Counselling’ for those whose children are born with genetic diseases, so that their future offspring do not suffer.

On an average, 45 to 50 couples are being counselled daily, said officials from the hospital’s paediatric department. Children born with genetic disorders suffer from neurological issues, blood-related problems, cancer and deformities. However, the disease progresses by the time it’s diagnosed, as there is a lack of awareness about genetic disorders.

The parents could be carriers of faulty genes and not have any health problems, but their offspring are at risk of genetic disorders. The hospital aims to bring down the number of such patients with the help of counselling.

Free test, too

Dr Alpana S Kondekar, associate professor of Paediatric Neurology and Neurodevelopmental Clinic of Nair hospital said, “Not every patient who comes to the hospital needs genetic counselling evaluation. Doctors suggest counselling when a child is detected with a genetic disorder. A known or suspected genetic condition evaluation may also be worthwhile if a genetic condition runs in the family, to learn about possible risks for future children.”

Speaking about how children can be saved from genetic disorders when identified, Dr Kondekar said, “Because of testing, we come to know whether the disease is treatable, as many of the disorders are. Parents are also advised to have prenatal genetic tests that can reveal whether the foetus is disease-free. In some cases, with the help of medication, the baby is born without any disease linked to genetic disorders. “However, if it is not treatable, we can advise parents to get an abortion. Early diagnosis and treatment help to overcome this incidence which is on the rise,” she added.

Raising funds

She added, “So far, no other civic-run hospital provides such a service. With the help of social work departments, we conduct genetic testing of children and their parents who can't afford these tests, with costs running into thousands of rupees.”

As many parents cannot afford the test, the doctor said the hospital is trying to raise funds through Corporate Social Responsibility and the social work department. “We aim to provide quality care to poor patients who can't afford these services at private health setups,” she added. Doctors at Nair hospital stay in touch with the parents and guide them through tests, treatment and any further care needed to keep the child healthy, she said.

Nair hospital Dean Dr Praveen Rathi said. “This is the only centre among civic hospitals that provides counselling, diagnosis and treatment free of cost. A decent number of poor patients are benefiting from this every month.” Genetic disorders are caused by a mutation of genes from either of both parents. The repercussions of the mutation can be seen either at birth or at a later stage in life, or never.