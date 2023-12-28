Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai How COVID 19 reinfection affects you

Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you

Premium

Updated on: 28 December,2023 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar | eshan.kalyanikar@mid-day.com

Top

While the latest cases have been mild, doctors urge colleagues and citizens to be cautious about long COVID as many infected in previous waves continue to face symptoms

Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you

People have resumed wearing masks amid the resurgence in COVID. Pic/Satej Shinde


Key Highlights

  1. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported two deaths from COVID-19
  2. The state has had 10 cases of the JN.1 variant, with all patients having mild symptoms
  3. However, knowledge of the impact of reinfections, which many may experience if cases surge

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported two deaths from COVID-19 and a total of 87 new cases. Officially, the state has had 10 cases of the JN.1 variant, with all patients having mild symptoms and having recovered. However, knowledge of the impact of reinfections, which many may experience if cases surge, is limited. Considering the existing knowledge about COVID and its long-term effects, doctors have urged citizens not to be dismissive and to take ample rest to recover well.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Coronavirus vaccine vaccination brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK