While the latest cases have been mild, doctors urge colleagues and citizens to be cautious about long COVID as many infected in previous waves continue to face symptoms

People have resumed wearing masks amid the resurgence in COVID. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Maharashtra on Wednesday reported two deaths from COVID-19 The state has had 10 cases of the JN.1 variant, with all patients having mild symptoms However, knowledge of the impact of reinfections, which many may experience if cases surge

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported two deaths from COVID-19 and a total of 87 new cases. Officially, the state has had 10 cases of the JN.1 variant, with all patients having mild symptoms and having recovered. However, knowledge of the impact of reinfections, which many may experience if cases surge, is limited. Considering the existing knowledge about COVID and its long-term effects, doctors have urged citizens not to be dismissive and to take ample rest to recover well.