Mumbai: IFC to help BEST redevelop five bus depots

They will have world-class facilities via the public-private partnership, improve undertaking’s non-fare revenue collection

The International Finance Corporation team at the Colaba bus depot on Wednesday

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, will assist the BEST undertaking in redeveloping five of its bus depots into world-class facilities via the public-private partnership (PPP) model, which will improve non-fare revenue collection by optimum utilisation of land. The IFC will come up with the design and development plan and architectural concept plan and provide technical specifications and functional requirements and develop detailed estimates of the project cost.

The bus depots that will be redeveloped are Dindoshi, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Deonar, Anik and Pratiksha Nagar in Sion. The BEST has 27 depots across the city, of which several are at prime locations. Emmanuel B Nyirinkindi, global vice-president, IFC, visited the BEST headquarters at Colaba on Wednesday in connection with the monetisation and redevelopment of bus depots and held discussions with BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra.

The IFC team appreciated the innovative 360-degree approach of BEST towards green travel by deploying the largest fleet of electric buses in India, introducing India's first and only electric AC double-decker bus, tying up 700MW solar energy to operate EV buses, launching India's first national common mobility card, providing an innovative digital ticketing solution with the BEST Chalo app and introducing e-scooters at bus stops and India's first and only 100 per cent digital buses with ‘self tap-in tap-out’ system. It also acknowledged that BEST is the first city bus transport utility in India to implement the concept of mobility as a service (MAAS).

The ICF team visited the Colaba bus depot and saw the AC electric double-decker, open-deck, premium service and tap-in tap-out buses. “We are continuously trying to provide efficient, reliable, environment-friendly, commuter-friendly and financially sustainable public bus transport in Mumbai city. The new initiative with the IFC will help us develop world-class facilities for bus commuters such as waiting lounges, convenience facilities, surveillance, digital display and boarding and de-boarding platforms,” said Chandra.

