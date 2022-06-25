Mumbai weather update: IMD issues yellow alert; heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for the next two days

With the heavy spell of rain, the air quality in Mumbai is in the 'good category'

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, has issued a Yellow alert warning of heavy to very heavy isolated rainfall in the city for the next two days.

According to IMD, Mumbai will witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 33°C, while the minimum temperature be 25°C.

In the last 24 hours up to 8am on Monday, Central Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 74.4 mm.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture along and off North Maharashtra coast on June 26.

With the heavy spell of rain, the air quality in Mumbai is in the 'good category'. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a government agency, today morning informed that the overall AQI is at 41.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is below the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.