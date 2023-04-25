Breaking News
Mumbai: In its haste to beautify, BMC defaces beach

Updated on: 25 April,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale , Satej Shinde | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com , satej.shinde@mid-day.com

Spots at Deshpande garden dug up while installing electric sign at Dadar beach, part of broken wall and tree fencing lying next to it

Mumbai: In its haste to beautify, BMC defaces beach

The pile of debris next to the sign along the garden. Pics/Satej Shinde

Mumbai: In its haste to beautify, BMC defaces beach
In its haste to beautify the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seems to be defacing what is already in order. The work of installing a large electric sign on Dadar beach has been on for the past month and the debris from it has been dumped there. While this work was on, the garden next to which the board is coming up, was also damaged.


The pile of debris next to the sign along the garden. Pics/Satej Shinde



The sign saying Vaibhavshali Dadar (glorious Dadar) faces the sea, and has been installed inside Veer Baji Prabhu Deshpande garden near the Viewing Deck. As the work is almost complete, there is a pile of debris on the beach along the colourful wall of the garden. The  debris is from part of the wall and tree fencing which was broken during the work. When a mid-day photographer visited the spot, a man from the construction site was throwing bricks on the  debris.


“The work in the garden is part of the beautification project and it has been going on for the past month. The garden was dug up at several spots to install the huge hoarding and electric wires. A small part of the wall and fencing around trees was damaged and now the patchwork is going on,” said an official from the BMC.
Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner of G North ward said that the BMC will fine the concerned contractor for dumping debris on the beach, and the order has been given to clear it  within next 24 hours. 

