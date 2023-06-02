Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Residents, activists say motorists, bikers are speeding on 2-km section, posing threat to wildlife

Motorists and bikers are seen speeding on the newly concretised stretch at Aarey Milk Colony on Thursday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Aarey Milk Colony residents have demanded that speed-breakers and rumblers be installed at the earliest on a 2-km-long section of the main road that has been concretised, as motorists and two-wheeler riders tend to speed on the stretch after 10 pm, endangering their own lives and posing a threat to wildlife.


Concretisation work is being done at a cost of Rs 47 crore on an 8-km stretch and the project also entails the construction of 19 wildlife underpasses. Culverts on this road are also being designed in such a manner that wild animals, reptiles and other creatures can cross the road safely.


The BMC has also said that once the cement concrete (CC) road is made, speed-breakers will be installed at important locations and signs will be set up to inform motorists about the speed limit and wildlife crossings so that they don’t accelerate while traversing forested patches. However, it has been observed that many motorists and two-wheeler riders speed on the stretch that has been completed between the VIP guesthouse gate and Aarey market.


Activist Zoru Bhathena said, “When the cement road was planned, the BMC consulted the forest department about mitigation measures, based on activists’ objections. The department has already suggested speed reducers, based on the forest manual. All the BMC needs to do is to implement the forest department’s recommendations.”

Aarey resident Sunny Dubey said, “In the past few days, we have observed that many vehicles are driven at a very high speed on the CC road between Aarey hospital and the market. Before a major accident happens, the BMC should install speed-breakers and speed limit boards on the stretch.”

Locals also feel that the local police station and forest department officials should increase patrolling on the section and action should be taken against over-speeders. Another resident Prabhu S said, “The speed at which bikers ride on the stretch at night is horrifying. They are posing a threat to wild animals that cross the road at night. The police should increase patrolling before this road turns into a nighttime racing track.”

The contract for the construction of the CC road has been given to two contractors—one is going about its task from the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to Filter Pada near the S ward boundary while the other is constructing the stretch from the Marol side to picnic point.

19
No of underpasses being built at colony

