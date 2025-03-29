Mumbai: ‘Instead of a dam, increase city’s water supply through wastewater recycling’

Conservationists warn Tansa dam project will submerge UNESCO-listed forest and disrupt a vital wildlife corridor

A stream flowing inside the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary

The Maharashtra government has prioritised the Gargai dam project, but wildlife conservationists warn it will be disastrous, submerging over three lakh trees and causing irreversible ecological damage.

A recent meeting on the project saw Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approve the plan, which aims to address Mumbai’s growing water demand. Attendees included Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department Milind Mhaiskar, Environment Department Principal Secretary Vinita Singhal, Mitra Foundation CEO Pravin Pardeshi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Srinivas Rao.

In September 2024, mid-day reported that while the BMC pushed for the project due to water shortages, the forest department insisted on a fresh survey of trees in Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary. The previous survey in 2016 estimated that four lakh trees would be submerged. However, with changes in the BMC’s plan and potential shifts in tree numbers, a new survey was deemed necessary before environmental clearance.

Wildlife conservationist Kedar Gore said, “The proposed dam would submerge 637 hectares of high-quality forest within Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Western Ghats. The National Board for Wildlife is considering the project (NBWL Case No. FP/MH/WATER/31703/2018). According to the earlier MCGM plan, 400,000 trees, along with numerous plant species crucial to local ecosystems, would be lost.

“Another ridiculous claim made by the project proponent is that by creating this dam and submerging 637 ha forest area, an island of 53.38 ha will be created, which will serve as a breeding area for birds! Whoever has prepared such a preposterous justification has no idea of how natural ecosystems function. Does a forest only consist of trees? What about the shrubs, herbs, and grasses that constitute the fundamentals of any ecosystem? These are invaluable natural assets, and their importance is completely overlooked while planning this dam,” Gore said.

He referenced a Supreme Court ruling that valued trees at R74,500 per year of their age. If each of the 4,00,000 trees is at least 50 years old, their total worth would be R1,490 billion. The Supreme Court recently ruled that large-scale tree cutting is worse than killing humans, fining a person R1 lakh for illegally cutting 454 trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone. Given that it takes at least 100 years to regenerate such green cover.

Initially planned for completion by 2025, the project was halted due to concerns over the destruction of over four lakh trees under the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. The earlier proposal covered 1100 hectares, affecting another 700 hectares and requiring the relocation of 1000 families in Palghar. The process of resettling affected persons is ongoing alongside environmental and forest clearances.

The proposed dam site is a critical wildlife corridor, home to species like leopards, jungle cats, the world’s smallest wild cat—the rusty-spotted cat—striped hyenas, and Indian porcupines. Experts warn the dam would disrupt this corridor, separating Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary from the northern Western Ghats.

Expert Speak

Debi Goenka, an environmentalist, said, “This region’s riverine ecosystem is unique and comparable to Melghat, making conservation essential. Instead of relying on a dam, BMC could increase Mumbai’s water supply by over 9 per cent through wastewater recycling, as done in Singapore. We must also recognise that forests attract rainfall—without them, a failed monsoon could leave our dams dry. BMC needs to limit new constructions based on Mumbai’s carrying capacity instead of prioritising builder interests, which will ultimately lead to the destruction of both our city and its natural habitats.”

Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti said, “This project clearly shows how little the government values forests and wildlife. How many more forests must be sacrificed? Have authorities even considered alternatives? Maharashtra’s forests are turning into deserts for Mumbai’s water needs. The root cause of this destruction is an environmentally illiterate leadership. Forests ensure a stable climate and water supply—dams do not. At this rate, we are rushing headlong into a climate crisis.”