Police book four people for excavating sand bed at Versova beach to grow the leafy vegetable, encroaching on land and posing threat to public owing to the extensive digging carried out

The methi patches on Versova beach

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘Is this the place to grow methi?’ x 00:00

The Versova police have apprehended and booked four individuals for endangering the lives of the public by engaging in illegal methi (fenugreek) farming on Versova beach. According to the police, the accused had dug eight to 10 feet into the sand in order to cultivate the herb, creating a heightened risk of unforeseen incidents.

Legal notices have been issued to the accused individuals against whom an FIR was registered—Virendra Yadav, Ghunghru Yadav, Pawan Gaund and Rammurat Yadav. In 2021, a local legislator filed a writ petition in the Andheri court, underscoring the illegal nature of farming activities on the beach and the threat it poses to public safety due to excavation work. The court subsequently directed the Versova police to register an FIR against those violating existing laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The illegally grown methi that the cops got rid of. Pics/Anurag Ahire

A police officer stated, “All four accused individuals had been residing at Seven Bungalow in Versova for many years, and they recently started farming on the beach. After an investigation, we discovered that the beach falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), which strictly prohibits construction or farming activities. Additionally, disposing of any form of waste, such as plastic, on the beach is strictly prohibited.”

The officer stated, “We found evidence that these accused have damaged the beach and illegally excavated the sand bed. They were also involved in land encroachment under the guise of farming activities. The authorities have initiated a beach development project, which involves removing illegal excavation areas on Versova beach.” The case has been registered under Sections 336, 34, 427 and 447 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also discovered 15-20 excavations at Versova beach where the accused had engaged in farming. Additionally, more than 30-35 such methi farms were found in the beach areas of Juhu, Versova and Ruia Park. The police, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have begun rehabilitating these areas. A police source said, “Methi farming requires at least eight-foot-deep swathes of land. The accused deliberately chose locations untouched by seawater.”

2021

Year plea was filed against beach farming