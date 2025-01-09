Breaking News
Updated on: 09 January,2025 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai

According to PTI, dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of a train shooting that killed four, is reportedly suffering from a mental disorder. Jail authorities have requested his transfer to a Nagpur hospital for treatment, but the victims’ lawyer disputes the claim

Authorities of the Akola Central Prison in Maharashtra have informed a court that dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of a deadly train shooting incident, is reportedly suffering from a mental disorder and requires treatment at a specialised facility in Nagpur. The claim was made in a letter submitted to the sessions court in Dindoshi, Mumbai, where the trial is underway.


Chaudhary stands accused of fatally shooting his senior colleague, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, 2023. The horrifying incident occurred near Palghar station, on Mumbai's outskirts, and involved Chaudhary using his service weapon. According to PTI, he was apprehended shortly after the firing when passengers pulled the train’s emergency chain near Mira Road station on the Mumbai suburban network.


The 35-year-old former constable has been in judicial custody since his arrest and is currently lodged in the Akola Central Prison, located around 550km from Mumbai. He was dismissed from the RPF following the incident. 


In the letter addressed to the court, the jail superintendent stated that Chaudhary was unwell on December 19, prompting his transfer to the district hospital in Akola for evaluation. PTI reports that medical officers at the government hospital observed symptoms of mental illness and recommended that the accused be sent to the Regional Mental Hospital in Nagpur for further treatment.

However, the victims' legal representative, advocate Fazlurrahman Shaikh, opposed this recommendation, claiming that no mention of mental abnormalities was included in the charge sheet filed against Chaudhary. Shaikh, citing a prior medical report of the accused, asserted that Chaudhary is “absolutely fit” and does not exhibit any signs of mental illness.

Shaikh argued before the court that the Akola prison's letter should be rejected and that there was no necessity to transfer the accused to Nagpur for treatment. The prosecution, however, suggested that Chaudhary could instead be shifted to a mental health facility in Thane, located near Mumbai, as it would be more convenient for the ongoing trial.

The court is yet to decide on the matter.

Chaudhary faces charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, etc.), along with provisions under the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

According to PTI, during the incident, Chaudhary allegedly shot dead ASI Meena and one passenger in the B5 coach before proceeding to the pantry car, where he fatally shot another passenger. A fourth victim was reportedly killed in the S6 coach.

The case has sparked debates about mental health assessments for accused individuals, particularly in cases involving violent crimes. The court’s ruling on Chaudhary’s medical transfer is awaited.

