Mumbai: Jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh stolen from shop in Dahisar

The burglars broke into a jewellery shop named Deepmala Jewelers and fled away with gold jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh

Unidentified people burgled a jewellery shop located in Dahisar West. They fled away with gold jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh during the wee hours on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the burglars broke into a jewellery shop named 'Deepmala Jewelers' and fled away with gold jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh. Based on the complaint of the shop owner, the MHB police have registered a case and started the investigation.

On Monday, the owner closed his shop and went home. At around 2:30 am in the morning, a person called him and told him that the shop had been burglarised.

In no time the owner came to the shop. He found that the burglars broke the lock of the shop with the help of a gas cutter and escaped with jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh from the shop’s lockers.

It has been revealed that a person, who lives adjacent to the jewellery shop, came out after smelling the smoke and saw four burglars cutting the iron cupboard with gas cutters.

The burglars noticed and fled away leaving the burglary materials in the shop with the ornaments, said an officer from the MHB police station.

On the complaint of the shop owner, the MHB Police have registered a case against unknown persons as they began the investigation, the officer added.

