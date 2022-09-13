Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Jewellery worth Rs 125 lakh stolen from shop in Dahisar

Mumbai: Jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh stolen from shop in Dahisar

Updated on: 13 September,2022 08:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The burglars broke into a jewellery shop named Deepmala Jewelers and fled away with gold jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh

Mumbai: Jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh stolen from shop in Dahisar

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Unidentified people burgled a jewellery shop located in Dahisar West. They fled away with gold jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh during the wee hours on Tuesday. 


According to police sources, the burglars broke into a jewellery shop named 'Deepmala Jewelers' and fled away with gold jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh. Based on the complaint of the shop owner, the MHB police have registered a case and started the investigation.

On Monday, the owner closed his shop and went home. At around 2:30 am in the morning, a person called him and told him that the shop had been burglarised. 


Also Read: Mumbai: Dahisar man held for murder after 28 years

In no time the owner came to the shop. He found that the burglars broke the lock of the shop with the help of a gas cutter and escaped with jewellery worth Rs 12.5 lakh from the shop’s lockers.

It has been revealed that a person, who lives adjacent to the jewellery shop, came out after smelling the smoke and saw four burglars cutting the iron cupboard with gas cutters.

The burglars noticed and fled away leaving the burglary materials in the shop with the ornaments, said an officer from the MHB police station.

On the complaint of the shop owner, the MHB Police have registered a case against unknown persons as they began the investigation, the officer added.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
dahisar mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK