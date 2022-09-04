Mumbai: Dahisar man held for murder after 28 years

The day arrived recently when Crime Branch Unit 1 traced him to Dahisar and arrested him

Representative Image

Sushil Deorukhkar, 58, always had a feeling that one day someone from Mumbai police would came knocking on his door in connection to a 28-year-old murder case, where a standing non-bailable warrant had been issued against him. The day arrived recently when Crime Branch Unit 1 traced him to Dahisar and arrested him.

According to the officials, Deorukhkar, who was then associated with a taxi union with their office at Old Custom House at Fort, was accused in the killing of a rival from another union. While Deorukhakar was reportedly the main accused, police arrested two more persons. A year later, he managed to secure bail, and never came to court.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Andheri teen’s killers nabbed from Gujarat



Efforts were made to trace but he was nowhere to be found. The cops traced him by following his mother. A trial will begin soon, and since a standing NBW was issued against him, it is unlikely that he would be released before the trial.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal