Mumbai: Dahisar man held for murder after 28 years

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sachin Gaad | mailbag@mid-day.com

The day arrived recently when Crime Branch Unit 1 traced him to Dahisar and arrested him

Representative Image


Sushil Deorukhkar, 58, always had a feeling that one day someone from Mumbai police would came knocking on his door in connection to a 28-year-old murder case, where a standing non-bailable warrant had been issued against him. The day arrived recently when Crime Branch Unit 1 traced him to Dahisar and arrested him. 


According to the officials, Deorukhkar, who was then associated with a taxi union with their office at Old Custom House at Fort, was accused in the killing of a rival from another union. While Deorukhakar was reportedly the main accused, police arrested two more persons. A year later, he managed to secure bail, and never came to court. 

Efforts were made to trace but he was nowhere to be found. The cops traced him by following his mother. A trial will begin soon, and since a standing NBW was issued against him, it is unlikely that he would be released before the trial.

