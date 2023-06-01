Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike

After committee’s adverse findings, nine members of the teaching faculty tender their resignations

Resident doctors want ophthalmology dept head Dr Ragini Parekh and ex-dean Dr Tatya Rao Lahane transferred

The crisis in JJ hospital and medical college deepened further on Wednesday, as nine members of the teaching faculty, including honorary doctors of the Ophthalmology Department, submitted their resignations to the state medical education secretary. Also on Wednesday, 750 resident doctors went on an indefinite strike demanding the transfer of the department’s head and former dean. While the resident doctors will currently handle only emergencies, this fight between them and the faculty will eventually hamper routine health services.

It seems that no one is ready to back off, neither resident doctors, nor the top faculty of the Ophthalmology Department of JJ Hospital. Almost a week back the resident doctors of the Department wrote a letter to the dean complaining about several major issues, including lack of surgical hands-on experience, academic and research activities, unpleasant and obscene language directed towards them, and much more by the top faculty.

The resident doctors claim the former dean and former director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research, TP Lahane, who currently holds no position at the hospital, and Dr Ragini Parekh, head of the department, run the department in a dictatorial way that is contrary to numerous National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations. The dean formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee submitted reports and prima facie the claims of the residents were found to be true.

‘Allegations are false’

Dr Tatya Rao Lahane and Dr Parekh along with seven honorary doctors resigned from the department citing that the allegations levelled by resident doctors are false and claiming harassment by the hospital dean. Moreover, Dr Lahane also claimed that the committee appointed by the dean did not listen to their side and submitted its report.

“The report is unacceptable as Dr Ashok Anand, a member of the investigation committee, had a sexual harassment case against him which I had investigated. Moreover, we also demand strict action against the resident doctors and the dean. The resignation of all doctors should be accepted,” said Dr Parekh. However, she told this reporter that she has sought VRS. The resident doctors went on indefinite strike from 5 pm and announced that they will not return to work till both Dr Parekh and Dr Lahane are transferred.

‘Heard from the media’

Dean of JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College Dr Pallavi Saple said on Wednesday, “I haven’t received a single resignation letter as of 8 pm. I heard the news from the media that nine doctors have resigned. But I have received a leave application from Dr Parekh for the next 15 days. I had a meeting with all the HoDs and faculty regarding the residents’ strike. I also spoke to authorities of BMC medical colleges and asked them to support us to continue health services. The filling of posts is not in my hand, that will be done by the government. Regarding stipend also, we are in talks.”

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors’ demands

>> Immediate transfer of the two ophthalmologists as their presence in the department is ‘anti-academic, anti-resident, illegal and unethical’

>> Earliest recruitment of faculty on necessary posts and establishment of unit system as per NMC guidelines in the department of ophthalmology

>> Immediate release of the pending stipend of junior residents (first year) for the month of November, December, and January

>> Immediate release of the pending arrears of junior residents (third year)

Demands of dept of ophthalmology faculty

>> Action against dean

>> Cancellation of registration of resident doctors Dr Sarbik, Dr Sanskruti Prasad, Dr Smruti Pande and action against other residents for their behaviour

>> VRS of Dr Ragini Parikh to be accepted

>> Resignation of all the faculty members to be accepted

750

No of resident doctors who are on strike