Mumbai: Joint inspection conducted to ensure continuity of metro operations at Magathane station

In response to recent developments near Magathane metro station, a joint inspection was carried out by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure the uninterrupted and safe operations of the metro system.

During the inspection, it was discovered that the stormwater drain chamber near Entry Exit 2 of Magathane station had sustained damage due to the collapse of the surrounding soil caused by excavation work conducted by a nearby builder. As a result, stormwater began flowing into the builder's excavation area, posing a potential risk to the drain chamber as well as the foundation of the stairs and escalator.

To prioritize passenger safety and maintain the integrity of the metro system, a precautionary measure has been taken. The Dahisar side entry and exit of Magathane Metro station on Metro Line 7 have been temporarily closed. It is important to note that the normal operations of the metro services have not been impacted by this incident.

The MMRDA and BMC are actively implementing remedial measures to prevent any further collapse of the soil. The BMC has issued a stop work notice to the builder, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. Continuous monitoring and necessary actions are being taken by the MMRDA, MMMOCL, and BMC to effectively address the situation.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Chairman & Managing Director of MMMOCL, highlighted the significance of a prompt response and assured that there is no risk to the operation of metro services. The MMRDA, MMMOCL, BMC, and the builder are working closely together to implement remedial measures and ensure the safety and stability of the stormwater drain chamber, as well as the foundation of the stairs and escalator at Magathane station.

To prevent any further damage, specific actions have been identified, including repairing the stormwater drain chamber to restore its functionality and preventing further water flow into the excavation area. Additionally, the affected area will be backfilled to enhance stability and mitigate the risk of future collapses.

The Storm Water Drain department of the BMC is actively planning to bypass the chamber and address the issue. The responsibility of carrying out the backfilling work lies with the Chandak Builder, who is taking the necessary steps to complete the task.

The MMRDA and its partners are committed to working collaboratively with relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure the safety of passengers, maintain the integrity of the infrastructure, and safeguard the smooth operation of the metro services. Continuous monitoring of the situation will be conducted, and further updates will be provided as required.