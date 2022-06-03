Mumbai: Junior artiste tries to take his own life, accuses two film federation functionaries of harassment

Sarfaraz, a junior artiste, consumed phenyl and he was discharged from hospital during the day

A 30-year-old film actor allegedly tried to commit suicide in his Andheri-based home, a police official said on Thursday.

Sarfaraz, a junior artiste, consumed phenyl and he was discharged from hospital during the day, the DN Nagar police station official added.

He has named two functionaries of a film federation for harassment and taking money to provide him jobs and both have been asked to record their statements in this regard, he said.

