Mumbai: Junior artiste tries to take his own life, accuses two film federation functionaries of harassment

A 30-year-old film actor allegedly tried to commit suicide in his Andheri-based home, a police official said on Thursday.
Sarfaraz, a junior artiste, consumed phenyl and he was discharged from hospital during the day, the DN Nagar police station official added.
He has named two functionaries of a film federation for harassment and taking money to provide him jobs and both have been asked to record their statements in this regard, he said.