Mumbai: KEM doctor dies by suicide

The 46-year-old didn’t blame anyone in his suicide note; left everything to his wife

Representation pic

A 46-year-old doctor attached to Parel’s KEM Hospital died by suicide at his residence in Thane on Saturday. The deceased was allegedly having domestic issues, and when his driver came to his residence to pick him up on Saturday morning, he didn’t answer the door.

When the driver called the doctor’s wife, and the door was opened with another key, he was found dead. In the suicide note, he mentioned he doesn’t have any complaints against anyone and all his property and savings should be handed over to his wife. The Chitalsar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Pavan Sable, associate professor at the Community Medicine Department of KEM Hospital. Dr Sable was living with his wife and two children, but his wife was allegedly not happy with his drinking habit. A few weeks ago, she left to go to her maternal home.

Dr Sable was disturbed and had resigned from his post. The resignation was reportedly accepted by the KEM administration. On the day he died, the KEM Hospital official said his wife came to them with his letter of request to take back his resignation. “We were happy that he decided to stay back. The news of his death has shocked us,” said Dr Sangeeta Ravat, dean, KEM Hospital.