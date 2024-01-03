KEM Hospital's liver transplant facility, halted for three years, is set to resume in two weeks

The liver transplant facility had come to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: KEM liver transplant to re-start after 3-year hiatus; 23 waitlisted patients relieved x 00:00

The liver transplant facility at the BMC-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital will be up and running in two weeks after a three-year hiatus. This development comes as an immediate relief to at least 23 individuals who are on the waitlist for a transplant at the hospital.

The facility had come to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. “Our license had also expired, so it had to be renewed. We received a fresh license about six months ago. Now, we also have the provision to perform both cadaveric and living donor transplants,” stated hospital authorities. Renovation works were necessary, along with the addition of manpower and other resources in the gastrointestinal department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, there was only one surgical ICU in the department and no medical ICU. “We now have an 8-bedded medical ICU with all the state-of-the-art facilities, including those for dialysis or ventilators. It is at par with any private hospital,” said Dr Akash Shukla, head of the gastrointestinal department. Post-surgery, patients require extensive medical care to monitor organ rejection, manage complications, and prevent infection.

Dr Shukla mentioned that in the last three years, the number of patients visiting the hospital with gastrointestinal problems had also decreased. “Patients started increasing only last year,” he said. He also added that the liver transplant facility will operate in partnership on the surgical front. “A transplant requires a team of 7 to 8 surgeons. Assistance will be provided by HN Reliance Hospital, and they will not be charging anything,” noted Dr Shukla.

KEM is the only BMC-run hospital with a liver transplant facility in the city. “All arrangements, including equipment and medicines, are being made available. It will start soon,” confirmed Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional commissioner (health). The hospital authorities stated that the facility will be up and running by January 15.