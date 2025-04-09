Hyacinth on lakes leaching life as clean-up needed to mitigate ecological impact; Water hyacinth is a very invasive plant that grows and reproduces very quickly, literally covering water bodies in the blink of an eye

Saloni Tirodkar aims her camera at the Juhu Lake in the distance. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: Killer carpet of green x 00:00

Juhu resident Saloni Tirodkar feels a sharp pang every time she steps out on her terrace or looks through the window of her home. Tirodkar, who has lived in Juhu since 2002, is a nature aficionado, wildlife enthusiast and bird watcher. She has watched with distress as water hyacinth formed a carpet of green on a lake within the Juhu Pawan Hans airport. The Juhu Lake is literally being choked by this fast-growing, invasive plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water hyacinth is a very invasive plant that grows and reproduces very quickly, literally covering water bodies in the blink of an eye. The decay process depletes dissolved oxygen in the water often killing aquatic life. Tirodkar said, “I am witness to the shrinking of this lake which I have been seeing every day for the past 23 years. It is being obliterated by the water hyacinth. It was once a thriving, living water body. Today, hyacinth has taken over. I often see dead fish floating on the lake.”

Bird word

Tirodkar, who believes she can connect with “other living species and understand what they are trying to tell us”, is an avid bird watcher whose heart used to soar as she watched the avian species take flight over and around the lake. Today, she added, “the hyacinth has taken over blocking sunlight and oxygen for aquatic organisms. Bird sightings have become rarer. The flamingoes have become elusive. Where are the offspring of purple moorhens who delightfully used to follow their mothers like obedient children?” Tirodkar, who started bird watching in 2000, has published a book called ‘Urban Birds of Juhu’.



The Powai Lake being cleaned. Pic/Ashish Raje

She explained, “Juhu currently has 131 species of birds; residents and migratory. There were a large number of gulls, terns, cormorants, storks and herons which used to feed on fresh water fish like tilapia and catfish. They have practically vanished. This is because there is a snowball effect as no water equals no fish. No fish equals no birds.” Tirodkar added, “We need authorities to cleanse this lake before it is covered completely. A little of the water body is still visible but fast shrinking and finally, complete disappearance is inevitable if the water hyacinth is not cleaned.”

Official Speak

Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam said, “I have told the airport director to get it cleared and cleaned.” A senior airport official stated, “I have not seen any record of this lake being cleaned earlier. I cannot comment further at this stage.”

Powai Lake also in peril

The Powai Lake, too, has been battling the hyacinth problem. A BMC official said, “The Powai Lake has non-potable water. Water hyacinth is increasing due to sewer ingress entering into the lake. For long-term measures the Sewerage Projects Department of the BMC has invited tenders for diversion of sewer ingress. For short-term measures, removal of hyacinth by a harvester machine is in progress.”