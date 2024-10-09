As many as 12 fire engines, water tankers and other firefighting vehicles were engaged in dousing the fire

Chemical filled drums exploded in the fire. Pic/Atul Kamble

A fire broke out in a plastic wrapper manufacturing unit in Kurla West. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the fire spread to the nearby slums. Firefighting procedures went on till the time of going to press. A school, which is on the upper floor of the godown, was shut at 5 pm and the fire broke out sometime after that.

According to the civic disaster control report, the fire broke out at around 5.45 pm at Durga Road, Samta Nagar, Kurla West. Plastic material and chemical drums were stored in the godown, because of which the fire spread rapidly. The fire brigade declared it a level two fire as a blast of chemical drums was also reported.

An eyewitness said the fire spread to the furniture of the school above.

MLA Dilip Lande reached the spot and said, “After two hours of fire fighting, the fire brigade declared it a level 2 fire. Fire brigade officials claim the fire became worse due to chemical plastic material stored in the factory.

As many as 12 fire engines, water tankers and other firefighting vehicles were engaged in dousing the fire.