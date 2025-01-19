Mumbai: Kurla residents gather in numbers to oppose Dharavi survey, cops detain them

Following heavy resistance on Saturday, officials returned on Sunday with police protection

Residents of Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, gathered in large numbers to protest the survey of the Mother Milk Dairy land for the Dharavi Rehabilitation Project on Sunday morning. State government officials had arrived to clean and clear the plot, but locals opposed the move. The police detained several protesters, though they were later released.

The state government plans to allot the Kurla dairy land, located in Kurla East, to rehabilitate Dharavi residents, who were ineligible for the scheme in Dharavi. However, locals are demanding the land be used for a nature park instead. The State Land Records Department has scheduled a survey of the land for January 23, 2025.

Kiran Pailwan, a resident of Kurla, said, “On Saturday, labourers came to clean the Kurla dairy plot but left after facing opposition. On Sunday, they returned with heavy police protection. We will protest on the day of the survey.”

The state government has allocated 21 acres of this land to the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority. An earlier survey, planned for July 26, 2024, was postponed due to local opposition.

Nilesh Kamble, another resident of Nehru Nagar, said, “We strongly oppose the government’s decision. We are not against the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, but developing this 21-acre land will create infrastructural issues in Kurla East. The government must consider our sentiments.”

MP Varsha Gaikwad criticised the government’s actions, stating on social media, “Before the Assembly elections, the state government announced a stay on handing over the plot to the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority. Now, with the elections over, the government is showing its true colours.”

She added, “This public land, home to 800 to 900 precious trees, is a lush, green, and environmentally critical zone. But just as they did with Aarey, the government wants to cut down these trees to serve Adani’s interests. .” Phone calls and text messages to Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt. Ltd., (NMDPL) went unanswered till press time.

21 acres

Area of land allocated for the Dharavi redevelopment project