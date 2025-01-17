Residents raise high court order violations, demand consultation before taking any decisions. The survey was intended to identify land for rehabilitating Dharavi residents, but it was eventually called off due to strong resistance from locals

Residents from Aksa Village take to the streets against the City Survey Department in Malad. Pics/Nimesh Dave

The residents of Malad staged a protest against the City Survey Department when officials arrived in Aksa Village to conduct a land survey as part of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The survey was intended to identify land for rehabilitating Dharavi residents, but it was eventually called off due to strong resistance from locals.

According to a high court order, issued in response to a writ petition filed by the locals, the City Survey Department was required to consult the residents before beginning any survey. However, locals alleged that the officials failed to follow this directive and arrived without prior notice or formal communication.

Ajit Thakur, secretary of Mukteshwar Society said, “Why is it that the high court orders are blatantly disregarded by them? The court has specifically said that we should be consulted before taking any decision or action in regard to the land.” Thakur also presented a copy of the court order to this reporter.



A contingent of female protestors raises banners against the survey

Another protester voiced concerns about the redevelopment project, saying, “The redevelopment project directly impacts our homes and livelihoods. We are very clear that we do not want Dharavi in Malad.”

The survey officials, accompanied by local police, arrived at the site around 7.45 am on Thursday. Residents quickly gathered to protest the unannounced survey. The area was heavily barricaded, with a significant police presence, including riot police equipped with tear gas and a rapid intervention vehicle. Amid the growing unrest, the officials were escorted away, and the survey was called off.

Local MLA Aslam Sheikh also visited the protest site. He urged the survey officials to stop the survey and delete any data they had collected. Later, a delegation of seven representatives from Aksa Village and neighbouring koliwadas met with survey officials at the Malwani police station and subsequently with the Mumbai Suburban District Collector.

Rajendra Kshirsagar, the Mumbai Suburban District Collector, said, “The delegation met me in my office, and I listened to their concerns. I also informed them about the options available to them and explained that the decision regarding this matter will not be made at my level.”