Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Brave granny fights off robber with glass tumbler in Malad; markets climb in early trade on firm Asian peers and more

Ayesha Sheikh, 91, at her residence in Malwani, Malad West on Tuesday

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets climb in early trade on firm Asian peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday mirroring a firm trend in Asian peers and buying in bellwether stock Reliance Industries. Easing retail inflation also added to the markets' strength. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 401.53 points to 76,901.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 97.5 points to 23,273.55.

Mumbai: Brave granny, 91, fights off robber with glass tumbler in Malad

A ninety-one-year-old woman from Malad put up a brave fight after a burqa-clad woman entered her home to snatch a gold chain worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh from her neck. Despite having chilli powder in her eyes, the nonagenarian caught hold of the accused’s hair and refused to loosen her grip while being dragged from her kitchen to the front door. Eventually, the senior citizen threw a glass tumbler at the intruder, forcing her to flee empty-handed. The accused was eventually nabbed by the Malwani police with the help of CCTV cameras. Read more.

Four months after injuring legs in crash, runner gears for Mumbai Marathon

Four months after a September 21 accident left him with a broken right wrist, stitches on his chin, cuts and stitches inside his mouth, bruises on the head and stitches on both legs below his knees, runner Subhash Motwani is all set to run the half-marathon (21.097 km) at the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) on Sunday, January 19. Read more.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani stars to have cameos in Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Teri Tu Mera?

Karan Johar surely knows how to play his cards right. The producer-filmmaker, who has managed to present narratives in a way that appeases the young generation, has come up with a way to gain the eyeballs of both Gen Z and millennials. Read more.

It's Gambhir v Superstars?

Gautam Gambhir’s position as head coach will be “revaluated” on the basis of India’s Champions Trophy performance next month amid concerns that there is discontent in the dressing room due to his push to end the long-prevalent “superstar culture” in the team. Read more.