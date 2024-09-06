As government asks residents of quarters on Mother Dairy plot to leave, locals gear up to save park

Residents raised banners against the survey of the Kurla Mother Dairy on July 26. File pic/Aditi Haralkar

Listen to this article Mumbai: Kurla residents to launch awareness drive during Ganpati x 00:00

The Maharashtra government has directed residents of government quarters within the Mother Dairy plot at Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, to vacate the premises for the Dharavi rehabilitation project. In response, residents have vowed to intensify their awareness campaign during the upcoming Ganapati festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The old Kurla Mother Dairy plot

The notice also instructed the affected residents to contact Aarey Milk officials in Goregaon for alternative housing options.

“The government says the plot needs to be vacated for slum rehabilitation, but local residents and leaders from all parties have come together to demand that the site be reserved for the much-needed park. Although the chief minister supported the concept of reservation of land for the park during the recent Kurla festival, this notice shows that our demands are still being ignored,” Kurla resident Anil Sale of Lokchalwal Group said.

Locals have taken their demands to the MLA. File pic/Aditi Haralkar

“In this context, we have requested all citizens to come together so that the government understands the seriousness of our demand. Also, we request our MLAs to bring the chief minister to Kurla and show him first hand the pain and trouble the residents are feeling due to the expanding concrete jungle, lack of greenery and open spaces,” he added.

“We have also appealed to local Ganesh mandals to create banners and spread the message among all residents about what is happening to the dairy plot. We are in the process of making the banners,” he added.

“This park is an important recreational space for families, children, and the elderly, and we believe that its preservation is essential for the well-being of our community,” another resident said.

“The proposed banner shall be designed respectfully, consistent with the festive decorum, and shall not disturb the religious spirit or celebration. Through this banner, the local community will be inspired to cooperate in the campaign to maintain and protect the Mother Dairy Park,” he added.