Mumbai News

Mumbai: Lack of crowd management at Bandra Terminus leads to stampede, 2 critically injured

Updated on: 27 October,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

This is the second such incident on the eve of festivities on WR with a similar incident being reported at Surat last year where one person was killed and several injured

Mumbai: Lack of crowd management at Bandra Terminus leads to stampede, 2 critically injured

Bandra Terminus platform 1 where the stampede happened/ Anurag Ahire

Mumbai: Lack of crowd management at Bandra Terminus leads to stampede, 2 critically injured
Lack of crowd management at Bandra Terminus led to injuries to nine passengers following a stampede to get onboard a Gorakhpur-bound train though Indian Railways tried to play down the incident by claiming just two were injured. 


This is the second such incident on the eve of festivities on WR with a similar incident being reported at Surat last year where one person was killed and several injured.


As per eye-witnesses, the passenger crowd had gathered at Bandra Terminus platform one on Saturday-Sunday night to catch the 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express which departs Bandra at 5:10 am.


As the train was being backed from the yard to the platform, the crowd broke loose and tried to get into the reversing train, leading to a major stampede at 2:55 am.

The first official update about the incident came from the railways after nearly seven hours at 10:35 am. The incident was first reported by the BMC's disaster control room at 5:56 am with complete details. 

The injured were shifted to Bandra's Bhabha Hospital where a few were discharged against medical advice and shifted to private hospitals and the serious ones shifted to KEM.

