Bandra Terminus. File pic

Nine persons were injured in a stampede at Bandra Terminus early on Sunday as they attempted to board Train No 22921, the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, scheduled to depart at 5:10 am. The incident, reported by the station’s security guard at 5:56 am, occurred on Platform no one at 2.55 am due to a surge in the crowd as passengers tried to secure their places.

Dr Ritesh, Medical Officer at Bandra Bhabha Hospital, confirmed that nine individuals were admitted for injuries following the stampede. Most are reported to be in stable condition, although two – Noor Mohammad Shaikh, 18, and Indrajith Sahani, 19 – remain in critical condition.

The other injured passengers have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25).

According to the officials, three persons were discharged against medical advice. The officials said, Indrajeet Shahwal suffered a compound open fracture in his left femur and was transferred to KEM Hospital, while 20-year-old Ramsevak Prajapati, with fractures to his right pubic rami and right tibia-fibula, was admitted to the orthopaedic department.

Eighteen-year-old Divyansh Yadav, diagnosed with tibia-fibula fractures and pelvic diastasis, is under observation in the trauma unit, and 28-year-old Parmeshwar Gupta, experiencing lumbar tenderness and reduced power in his right lower limb, was also admitted, said officials.

Sanjay Kanojiya, 20, suffered fractures in the right foot metatarsals, and Noor Mohammad Sheikh, 18, who sustained a left pneumothorax with a perineal laceration, remains in ICU and is to be transferred to KEM. Shabbir Rehman, aged 40, with a lacerated wound on his right lower limb, and 25-year-old Mohammad Sharif, with a left proximal tibia fracture, opted for discharge against medical advice (DAMA) for private treatment.

Additional casualties included 30-year-old Ravindra, who sustained a laceration on the forehead, nose bleed, and fractures to the right clavicle and ribs, admitted under surgery, and Samir Shaikh, 22, who had minor abrasions on his knee and opted for DAMA with minor injuries, the officials added.

Meanwhile, Western Railway (WR) has issued an official statement downplaying the Bandra terminus stampede, reporting only two injuries from the incident. The WR’s statement contrasts with hospital reports indicating nine injuries, two of whom are critical.

"This morning, as the 22921 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express was scheduled for a 5:15 a.m. departure from Bandra Terminus, an incident occurred during the train’s approach to the platform. At 2:44 a.m., as the train was being moved from the pay yard to the platform, some passengers attempted to board the moving train. Two individuals sustained injuries and were immediately transported by ambulance, arranged by the railway administration, to Bhabha Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment," said Vineet Abhishek, CPRO of Western Railway. "Western Railway has been consistently providing holiday special trains, with approximately 2,500 trips already scheduled. Information regarding these specials is being disseminated through the passenger information system and social media channels. We request passengers to board trains in an orderly, queued manner, with the support of RPF and ticketing staff at the station to ensure safety," he added