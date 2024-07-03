Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 8.24 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

The water level in the lakes supplying water to the city has risen by mere inches in the absence of sustained spells of heavy rain. In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 8.24 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective lake levels or water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 1,19,231 million litres of water or 8.24 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 19.66 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 24.45 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 14.83 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 0 per cent, Bhatsa 3.08 per cent, Vehar 21.83 per cent and Tulsi 29.24 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a partly cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate rain in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.20 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.20 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 3.56 metres is expected at 9.56 pm. The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.10 metres is expected at 4.09 pm today.

The island city recorded 0.38 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 0.38 mm and western Mumbai 0.45 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.