Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall today

A high tide of about 4.20 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.20 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Pic/Ashish Raje

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a partly cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate rain in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.20 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.20 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Another high tide of about 3.56 metres is expected at 9.56 pm. The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.10 metres is expected at 4.09 pm today.

The island city recorded 0.38 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 0.38 mm and western Mumbai 0.45 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday said that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days ahead of the normal date despite making sluggish progress during mid-June.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, two and six days earlier than usual.

It progressed normally up to Maharashtra but lost momentum in between, extending the wait for rains in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, and worsening the impact of a scorching heat wave in northwest India.

The country recorded 16 days of below-normal rainfall activity from June 11 to June 27, leading to overall below-normal precipitation in June, with 147.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 165.3 mm for the month, the seventh lowest since 2001.

June rainfall accounts for 15 per cent of the total precipitation of 87 cm recorded during the four-month monsoon season in the country.

Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

IMD data shows this is the third consecutive year that the monsoon has covered the entire country ahead of schedule. Monsoon rains covered all of the country on July 2 in both 2022 and 2021. Since 2011, the monsoon has covered the country earlier than the usual date seven times.