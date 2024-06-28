Incidents of short-circuit, tree falling and partial building collapse were recorded as the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday

High tide at Gateway of India on Friday. Pic/ Atul Kamble

Mumbai: BMC records 30 rain-related complaints amid intermittent spells of rain

Mumbai and surrounding areas, since Thursday, have been seeing intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rainfall. According to the latest Mumbai weather update, the city and suburbs will be experiencing the same for the next 24 hours. The BMC received 30 rain-related complaints from across the city, said an offical release.

The India Meteorological Department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, stated that the city and suburbs saw generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain on Friday.

As per an official release, the civic body received 4 complaints of shock circuits with no casualties. 3 out of the 4 were from the mainland while the rest occurred in the suburbs.

24 tree falling incidents were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours. No persons were injured in the incidents, the BMC said.

Two incidents of partial building collapse happened in the Eastern Suburbs, said BMC. No casualties were reported in both the incidents.

As per information recorded at 6pm on Friday, the traffic movement was uninterrupted throughout the city.

The Colaba observatory recorded 78.6mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours with maximum temperature being 28.8 degree celsius while the minimum dropping to 24.4 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, during the same duration, the Santacruz observatory recorded 65.9mm of rainfall with maximum temperature reaching upto 29.5 degree celsius and minimum being at 24.9 degree celsius.

Thane: Man injured as Railway safety wall collapses near station

A portion of a railway safety wall collapsed near a platform at Thane station on Friday morning amid rain, reportedly injuring a 62-year-old man, civic officials said.

The 60-by-20-foot wall collapsed near Platform No. 2 at the busy train station on the Central Railway route.

As per the PTI report, the wall collapsed at around 11.45 a.m., said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The wall fell on a pedestrian who was passing by on an adjacent road, injuring him, he said.

The injured, identified as Narendra Koli (62), was rushed to the Kalwa Civic Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said Tadvi, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, Thane Fire Brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel later cleared the debris, he said.