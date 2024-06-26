Case against man for sodomising 11-year-old Thane boy

The incident took place in Bhiwandi area in the wee hours of Tuesday

Representational Image

The officials on Wednesday said that the police have registered a case against a man for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old Thane boy at a madarsa where both of them studied in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi area in the wee hours of Tuesday, they said, reported PTI.

After committing the offence, the 22-year-old accused left for his hometown in Bihar, Shanti Nagar police station's senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad told PTI.

The 11-year-old Thane boy went home on Tuesday morning and informed about the incident to his mother who subsequently filed a police complaint, reported PTI.

The police registered an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural offence) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding a probe was on into the case.

In another case, the police on Monday said that a man allegedly cheated a 29-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 59.56 lakh after promising to marry her, reported PTI.

The woman, resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan area, in her police complaint said she came to know the accused through a matrimonial site in July last year, reported PTI.

After promising to marry her, the man took the money from her on multiple occasions under some or the pretext, an official from Khadakpada police station said, reported PTI.

To fulfil his demands, the woman also took money from her family members and friends. The man also forced her to take a loan on credit card and failed to repay it, he said, reported PTI.

When the woman asked for the money, he tried to avoid her.

Based on her complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official said, adding a probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)