Thane: Swimming coach held for molesting minor girl

As per the complaint, the coach touched her daughter's private parts a police official said

Police has arrested a 42-year old swimming coach from Thane for allegedly touching a 10-year-old girl inappropriately in the swimming pool of a housing society, reported PTI citing the police Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the accused, Mangesh Desle, was coaching the girl, said the PTI report.

A complaint was lodged by the victim's mother. As per the complaint, the coach touched her daughter's private parts a police official said.

Desle was arrested under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (Sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Thane: Man booked for marrying his minor niece

Police on Saturday registered a case against a 23-year-old man from Jalna district for marrying his minor niece two years ago in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official told PTI.

The police also registered the case against his brother and the victim's father, according to PTI.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, who is 17 years old and pregnant now, an FIR was registered on Thursday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the trio," the official at the Wagle Estate police station told PTI.

Reportedly, the case has been transferred to Mantha police station in Jalna district, as the crime took place within its limits, he said

The official told PTI that the accused are the girl's husband (23), who is her maternal uncle, his brother, and the victim's father (43).

Quoting the complaint, the official reportedly stated that the victim was only 15 years and five months old when the marriage was conducted on July 13, 2022. Her father got her married to her maternal uncle.

As per the PTI report, the complaint stated the marriage was solemnized at Mantha in Jalna.

As per the FIR, the victim was subjected to repeated rape by her husband, following which she became pregnant, the official told PTI.