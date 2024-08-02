Mumbai: Lake levels surge as rain boosts city’s water stock to 80 per cent capacity

Among the seven lakes, Bhatsa, the largest, holds half of the total capacity.

Bhatsa Lake holds the largest capacity of the city’s water stock. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Just like the city, the catchment area has been receiving light rain for the whole week. But as the percolation started, the lake levels are increasing marginally every day. The stock crossed the 80 per cent mark on Friday.

Among the seven lakes, Bhatsa, the largest, holds half of the total capacity. Of the combined 14.47 lakh million litres, Bhatsa alone stores 7.17 lakh million litres. Bhatsa’s water levels significantly influence the city’s overall stock.

Recent improvements in Bhatsa’s stock have positively impacted the city’s water storage, with the lake now at 79.5 per cent capacity and the overall lake stock exceeding 80 per cent.

Despite only light rain, water levels increased slightly due to rain and percolation. With two more months of the rainy season remaining, the lakes may reach full capacity by the season’s end.