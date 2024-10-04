Breaking News
Mumbai lakes fill up to 99.42 per cent capacity, BMC data states

Updated on: 04 October,2024 11:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

Mumbai lakes fill up to 99.42 per cent capacity, BMC data states

Mumbai lakes fill up to 99.42 per cent capacity, BMC data states
The BMC stated on Wednesday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 99.42 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,38,959 million litres at present, or 99.42 per cent of their capacity.


Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.


The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes' water stock indicates that Tansa's water level is 99.10 per cent. 99.95 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.


Middle Vaitarna is 99.33 per cent, Upper Vaitarna is 99.79 per cent, Bhatsa is 99.27 per cent, and Vihar is 100 per cent. Meanwhile, Tulsi's available water stock dipped to 99.56 per cent.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai rains: Drizzle expected today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast drizzle rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with possibility drizzle in city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours. 

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 33 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 25 degrees Celcius, the IMD said. 

