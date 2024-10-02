The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 98.61 per cent. 99.80 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar

The BMC stated on Wednesday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 99.44 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,39,300 million litres at present, or 99.44 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 98.61 per cent. 99.80 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.

Middle Vaitarna is 99.67 per cent, Upper Vaitarna is 99.79 per cent, Bhatsa is 98.89 per cent, Vihar is 100 per cent, and Tulsi is 100 per cent of the available useful water.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai rains: Light rainfall expected today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle in city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 32 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 25 degrees Celcius, the IMD said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, said a high tide will occur at 11.44 am, reaching a height of 4.06 metres, while a low tide is expected at 5.44 pm dropping to 0.89 metres.